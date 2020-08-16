Aditya Birla Group to focus on cash conservation in near term

By News Desk 1 Published: 17th August 2020 4:53 am IST
Aditya Birla Group to focus on cash conservation in near term

New Delhi, Aug 16 : Diversified conglomerate Aditya Birla Group will focus on conservation of cash and strengthening its business relationships in the near term.

In a letter to the shareholders of Hindalco Industries, an Aditya Birla Group company, Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla also said that the group will also emphasise the safety of its teams and assets.

“In these turbulent and dynamic times, the Group’s near term focus is to hold the ship steady and to see it through the turbulence – by emphasising on conservation of cash, the safety of its teams and assets, and strengthening its business relationships,” Birla said.

READ:  NZ reports new COVID-19 case after 102 days

He also said that the group is also closely examining the evolving changes in the business environment and their implications, to position itself well for leveraging the opportunities through and after the economic revival.

The Chairman said that over a longer historical arc, the Aditya Birla Group has witnessed dramatic disruptions across periods, businesses, and geographies but has come out stronger always.

“A wide range of insights and experiences accumulated over diverse situations, allows the Group to fortify its businesses from both the immediate and the lingering effects of economic pain, caused by the pandemic,” he said.

READ:  3 Andhra hospital officials held over fire in Covid centre

He said that the group’s businesses proactively created ‘Business Continuity Plans’ working through different scenarios. Over the last few months, business models have been re-assessed, to identify strategic and tactical opportunities to improve effectiveness, prune avoidable costs as well as prepare for the new normal, Birla told the shareholders.

About the new opportunities ideated and explored in Aditya Birla Group, he said that the retail business has made an “emphatic” foray into masks, chemical business is producing disinfectants, and the fibre business is now manufacturing anti-bacterial fibre.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  B'desh Prez, PM extend Janmashtami greetings to nation
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close