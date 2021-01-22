Aditya Chopra orders probe into fight that broke out on sets of ‘Pathan’

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s much-awaited upcoming movie ‘Pathan’ is making headlines for the recent incident in which massive fight broke out between the director Siddharth Anand and his assistant. And now as per latest report, Aditya Chopra, who owns Yash Raj, has taken very serious note of the incident and even ordered to investigate it.

A source told Bollywood Hungama that such incident is something that has never happened at Yash Raj before. “Though the Pathan unit is trying to pass off the incident as a heated argument, there was no doubt about the exchange of physical blows. This is something that has never happened at Yash Raj before, and that too on the sets of a Shah Rukh Khan starrer, is a very sad comment on the decline of discipline in the workplace. Adi isn’t taking it lightly. He has ordered a probe into the incident,” says source.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen playing the lead role in Pathan, is said to be especially worried about the women on the set. “We can’t have the men brawling on a set,” the source added.

Earlier, the news portal reported that a massive fight broke out on the sets of Pathan which even stalled the shoot for one day. It is also reported that Siddharth and an assistant of his got into a nasty war of words, which even got physical at one point, and both men slapped each other.

Siddhart Anand’s Pathan also reportedly features Dimple Kapadia in a key role. Salman Khan is also expected to make a special cameo in the thriller movie. The movie is tentatively scheduled to hit the screen by the end of this year. The exact release date is not confirmed yet.