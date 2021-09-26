Aditya Nath Das appointed as chief advisor to Andhra Pradesh govt

Das will take charge as the chief advisor to the government of Andhra Pradesh on October 1.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 26th September 2021 11:19 am IST
Amaravati: The outgoing chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh, Aditya Nath Das who is due to retire on September 30, has been appointed as the chief advisor to the state government, said a government notification on Saturday.

As per the official notification issued by the Andhra Pradesh government, Das will take charge as the chief advisor to the government of Andhra Pradesh on October 1, and will be positioned at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan.

 “Government hereby appoint Aditya Nath Das, IAS, as chief advisor to Government of Andhra Pradesh, positioned at AP Bhavan, New Delhi, after his superannuation. He shall be assigned Cabinet Minister status,” said the notification.

Sameer Sharma, IAS, is scheduled to take charge as the new chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh from October 1.

