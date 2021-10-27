Admissions begin for Masters in Hospital Management course in NIMS

Hyderabad: Applications have been invited for the admissions into the Masters in Hospital Management (MHM) course in the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) for the current academic year.

According to the details, the duration of the course is two years. A six-month internship training will be also be provided.

There are a total of 20 seats. Any graduate of the medical or non-medical stream is eligible to apply.

The lower and upper age limits for the candidates are 20 and 30 years respectively. Upper Age limit is relaxable by 3 years in case of SC and ST candidates.

The candidate will be selected on the basis of a written exam.

The applications can be submitted online as well as offline. The applications should be send to the Associate Dean of Academics, Second Floor, Old OPD Block, NIMS, Punjagutta, Hyderabad – 500 082.

The last date to submit the online applications is October 30, 2021.

For more information, one can log on to the website www.nims.edu.in