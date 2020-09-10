Admissions in MANUU – ITI Trades, September 14 last date

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of online applications for admissions in ITI Trades of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is September 14, 2020.

The Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Hyderabad, is giving admissions into ITI Trades Draughtsman – Civil, Refrigeration & Air Conditioning, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic and Plumber.

According to the Principal, Dr. Arshia Azam, the candidates have to register themselves in the University Website and submit their applications through online in the order of Preference of Trades. Physical form of application will not be entertained. All the original certificates shall be scanned and uploaded in the website.

The applicants must have Urdu as a subject/language/medium at least at 10th level. If the highest qualification is 8th passed then the applicant must have passed Urdu as a subject/language/ medium at 8th class. All trades are offered in Urdu medium. Reservation policy as per Govt. of India norms. No fees shall be charged for all the above programmes, However a refundable caution money deposit @ Rs. 60/- is to be deposited at the time of admission.