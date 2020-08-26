Admissions open for MA in Women Studies at MANUU

By Rasia Hashmi Updated: 26th August 2020 7:54 pm IST
Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s (MANUU), Women Education Department is accepting applications for its two-year MA programme for the year 2020-2021.

Women Studies is an interdisciplinary subject, students can have a career opportunity dealing with women empowerment and human rights. Graduates from any discipline and equivalent madrasa courses may apply for MA. The candidate must also have studied Urdu as a subject or s/he should have been educated from an Urdu medium institution.

No entrance test is required for admission. The late date to apply for the Masters program is September 30.

For more information, visit the MANUU website or go through the university’s course prospectus.

