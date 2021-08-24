Admissions started in AP RGUKT for 6-year integrated B.Tech Program

Hyderabad: Applications for admission in AP Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (AP RGUKT) for 6 year integrated B.Tech Program 2021-22

The AP RGUKT announced CET 2021 notification to provide admissions into first of 6 year integrated B.Tech Program at RGUKT IIIT Nuzvid Campus, RGUKT RK Valley (Indupulapaya) Campus, RGUKT IIIT Ongole Campus and RGUKT IIIT Srikakulam Campus for the academic year 2021-22.

Candidates can check AP RGUKT Nuzvid, Indupulapaya, Ongole, Srikakulam admission notification 2021 for intermediate. AP RGUKT CET result will be released on October 4, 2021.

The highlights of the admission notice are:

The RGUKT CET 2021 Exam is scheduled to be held on September 26, 2021.

Admissions will be given in 4 IIIT integrated B.Tech colleges through AP RGUKT entrance exam 2021 for this year.

The AP IIIT Application form 2021 can be downloaded from its site from August 20, 2021.

The last date to apply is September 6, 2021-08-24

Last date with late fee of Rs.1,000 till 11/09/2021

RGUKT CET 2021 will be conducted on September 26, 2021 from 11 am to 1 pm.

Candidates who wish to apply for RGUKT CET 2021 must submit their applications online only.

The detailed information regarding eligibility, age, syllabus, and related instructions are available in the detailed notification at the website: www.rgukt.in