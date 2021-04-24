Admissions to AIIMS Emergency restricted for an hour as oxygen pipelines reorganised due to high demand

AIIMS said in a statement that around 100 coronavirus infected patients are receiving treatment at the Emergency.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 24th April 2021 5:54 pm IST
New Delhi: The admissions to the Emergency at AIIMS here were restricted for an hour on Saturday “as the oxygen pipelines were being reorganized” due to the increased demand for oxygen for COVID-19 patients.

“This is in addition to more than 800 patients who are already admitted at various centres of AIIMS. Admissions are open now and the emergency department is functional,” it said.

 Hospitals in the national capital are grappling with shortage of oxygen due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

