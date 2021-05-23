Admissions to TMREIS schools, colleges extended till May 31

Nizamabad: The last date for admissions to TMREIS schools and junior colleges across Telangana state has been extended from May 20 to May 31, 2021.

To provide free quality education to Muslim students and to prepare them for the competitive exams, the Telangana government has created a network of free residential schools and colleges. A total number of 204 schools and 118 junior colleges were set up across the state.

The residential schools and colleges under TMREIS were set up to improve the educational standard of the minorities in Telangana State. The latest curriculum for minority students shall include science and technology to better their future economic prospects.

Along with the English the students shall also be taught Urdu – as first language – ethics and “Diniyaat”.

In addition to the regular curriculum in Junior colleges, the students shall be coached for competitive exams for engineering, medicine, agriculture and other professional courses.

All the TMREIS schools and colleges provide free stay and food to the students.

TMREIS residential schools and colleges in Telangana state have become a benchmark for other such schools across the country.

No entrance exam shall be held this year. The last date for submitting online admission form has been extended from May 20, 2021 to May 31, 2021.

The Secretary of Education Foundation, Nizamabad Ahmed Bukhari fervently appeals to Muslim parents to avail this opportunity for good free education for their children with free stay, free food, uniform, text books, note books, and games facilities

No entrance test shall be held this year. The admissions shall be given on “draw” basis this year.

For admission visit: tmreis.telangana.gov.in or Contact : 040-23437909

TMREIS school Karimnagar:

According to Principal Minority Residential School for Boys, Maqdoompur, Karimnagar admissions for the academic year 2021-2022 from 5th class to 9th class are open for Muslim students.

For further information or admission visit: tmreis.telangana.gov.in or Contact : 7995057914 / 9642343786