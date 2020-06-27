Adnan Sami joins ‘mafia’ debate

Mumbai: Pakistani-born Indian Singer, Adnan Sami finally joined ‘mafia’ debate. Making his stand clear on the debate, he said that mafia does exist in the industry.

Bollywood kisi ke baap ki jaagir nahi hai: Adnan Sami

However, talented people should come forward and find ways to enter the industry. He said, “Bollywood kisi ke baap ki jaagir nahi hai”.

Apart from merely making statements, Sami said that he will take serious steps to support new talents.

Commenting on people who are obstructing widening of talent pool in the industry, he said that talented person should ask them, “who the hell are you”.

Assuring that he will stand with the people who are facing such problems, he said that many new talented persons are facing it but they are scared to speak against it.

‘Outsider’ tag

Expressing his views on the ‘outsider’ tag, he said that he was an outsider in many ways despite that he could enter the industry. He also said that his journey gives hope and strength to others.

Without revealing details, Sami said that he had also struggled. I will fight for those who are struggling now, he added.

Earlier the singer had written a lengthy note, throwing light on the discrimination that outsiders face.

Do outsiders face discrimination?

“Today, after immense retrospection and self reflection, I have decided to voice my thoughts on some matters plaguing our

industry. I see around me, names of industry leaders , veterans who through their talent and hard work have made a timeless place for themselves in this industry, used as mascots to prove the industry’s acceptance of outsiders.

“Such people, including myself came at a time when the seniors in Bollywood were seasoned, secure within and they respected

talent and saw the value in developing and nurturing new talent for the growth of the industry. There are countless

examples of outsiders and insiders in the past competing for positions and roles that were eventually rewarded on merit,

whom today you look at as ‘stars’ were once banked upon by similar individuals who were willing to be fair and take that

small risk for the bigger picture,” he wrote.

Adnan added: “We have all been privy to how in recent times roles and positions have been rewarded and the truth is, we have

turned a blind eye towards what impact that may be having on the overall culture of how our industry is looked at and most importantly how unwelcoming it makes someone who may not have a lineage feel.

“To be fair, it is only natural for the audiences to show an interest and love for children of artists whom they adore, however to interpret that as a justified place and a right to feel entitled and crack distasteful ‘inside’ jokes in award functions with incredible new artists, as if

they are giving YOU (the audience) the so called ‘Privilege’ (for which they’re being paid!!) to ridicule, humiliate and new talent, which by and large is usually far more talented than them but, they use such tactics inorder to keep themselves ‘insecurely- Secure’ only because they are so called outsiders.”

Adnan emphasised on acknowledging talented people irrespective of whether he/she is an outsider or not.

“Does this happen in the Oscars or Baftas?? NO! This is Bollywood damn it! We have the biggest pool of peopleconsisting of 1.3 billion people.

“What is most important is to acknowledge the incredible children who are truly

gifted with talent regardless of their pedigree that nobody and absolutely nobody is entitled to anything.

” It is the audience who chooses who they want to see and it should be the industry’s duty to give the audience a chance to explore

artists from all walks of life and then they decide who they wish to watch or hear. I have nothing against anyone who

deserves to be in a position as long as it wasn’t snatched away from a more deserving hand based off of privilege.”

Adnan hopes to see industry welcoming talented people with open arms.

“I hope and pray that whilst the world is transitioning and evolving in these times, we return back to our respective

industries to bind a new, empathetic, open minded and welcoming culture.

“A culture that allows a child who may not have

any resources to believe that if he or she is honest, works hard and is talented, can stand shoulder to shoulder with the

greatest stars this country has produced,” Adnan conlcuded.