Adobe partners with Nasscom to build experience design skills

New Delhi, Aug 28 : Software major Adobe and IT industry body Nasscom on Friday launched a programme aimed at skilling and reskilling students and professionals in India in user experience design by 2021.

The UX foundation programme is available on Nasscom’s FutureSkills platform at no cost to all its 300,000 subscribers, Adobe said, adding that Cognizant is the industry partner in this initiative to mandate skilling of new and existing workforce.

“We envision to make India a global hub for digital talent and our partnership with Adobe is a significant step in that direction,” Amit Aggarwal, CEO IT-ITES Sector Skill Council Nasscom, said in a statement.

“User experience designers are among the most in-demand job roles today.”

The expanding digital landscape, especially in today’s environment calls for a compelling need for products and services fuelling the demand for skilled UX designers for future of jobs.

Adobe XD is embedded into the curriculum and this learner journey on UX will serve as a critical resource to help close the skill gap for one of the fastest growing creative disciplines — UX design, the company said.

The content has been designed by Adobe to enable students to develop skills and for the industry workforce to upskill and re-skill the increasing the talent pool in India.

“Given India’s significant skills potential — and especially in digital skills, I am excited for today’s launch of UX curriculum on the Nasscom Future Skills platform as a great example of our commitment to helping India leverage this opportunity,” said Mala Sharma, VP and GM, Creative Cloud Product Marketing and Community and Digital Media Education at Adobe.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.