Aerial view of Kabul international airport

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 24th August 2021 6:08 pm IST
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows crowds and traffic at the entrance to KabulÄôs international airport on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Satellite Image ¬©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
Kabul: This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows crowds and traffic at the northern gate of KabulÄôs international airport on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. AP/PTI
Kabul: In this satellite photo released by Maxar Technologies, Kabul’s international airport is seen amid evacuations on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. A firefight outside Kabul’s international airport killed an Afghan soldier early Monday, highlighting the perils of evacuation efforts as the Taliban warned that any attempt by U.S. troops to delay their withdrawal to give people more time to flee would “provoke a reaction.” AP/PTI

