Aerial view of Kabul international airport

Kabul: In this satellite photo released by Maxar Technologies, Kabul's international airport is seen amid evacuations on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. A firefight outside Kabul's international airport killed an Afghan soldier early Monday, highlighting the perils of evacuation efforts as the Taliban warned that any attempt by U.S. troops to delay their withdrawal to give people more time to flee would "provoke a reaction." AP/PTI