Afghan airstrikes kill over 80 terrorists in Kandahar province

Kandahar: Nearly 82 terrorists have been killed in airstrikes in the Arghandab district of southern Kandahar province on Sunday.

“Besides the killing of 82 armed insurgents including the Taliban’s key commander Sarhadi, two tanks and several vehicles of the insurgents have also been destroyed, reported Xinhua, quoting police spokesman, Jamal Barakzai.

Earlier in the day, Fawad Aman, Deputy Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, said in a tweet that the air force launched airstrikes on the Taliban at around 1:52 am in the Arghandab district of Kandahar province, Khaama Press reported.

#Breaking #News: 47 Taliban terrorists including several suicide attackers were killed in Arghandab district of Kandahar province as a result of airstrikes at 01:52 pm, last night. Their hideouts and strongholds were targeted when they were preparing to conduct operation. — Fawad Aman (@FawadAman2) April 4, 2021

“Their hideouts and strongholds were targeted when they were preparing to conduct the operation,” Aman also added in his tweet.

Taliban terrorists who are active in parts of Kandahar province have yet to make comment on the airstrikes.