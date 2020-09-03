Afghan govt may free Taliban prisoners, send delegation to Doha

By Sameer Published: 3rd September 2020 8:16 am IST
Ashraf Ghani

Kabul: The Afghan government will free all remaining Taliban prisoners later on Wednesday, and the government delegation is scheduled to leave for intra-Afghan talks in Doha tonight or Thursday, Fraidoon Khawzoon, spokesperson for Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, told Sputnik.

However, a security source told Sputnik that the government will free all Taliban prisoners except the ones whose release is opposed by France and Australia. The two countries object to the release of Taliban prisoners suspected of deadly attacks against their citizens.

Taliban released four Afghan Army commandos

Local sources in Kandahar said that the Taliban, in return, released four Afghan Army commandos last night.

READ:  Shinzo Abe -- aka 'Super Mario' -- will miss Tokyo Olympics

Abdullah said last week that the talks would begin in the first week of September, but the Taliban did not back the move. The release of prisoners on both sides is a pre-condition for peace talks, which was initially agreed by the Taliban and the US in February.

Source: ANI
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close