By Associated Press|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 30th August 2021 9:43 am IST
Afghan official says 3 children killed in US strike on IS

Kabul: An Afghan official says three children were killed in a drone strike that U.S. officials said struck a vehicle carrying Islamic State suicide bombers.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity out of security concerns.

U.S. officials said the vehicle was carrying explosives and that the initial strike on Sunday set off secondary explosions.

The American officials said the bombers planned to attack Kabul’s international airport, where a massive airlift is still underway ahead of a Tuesday deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. forces.

