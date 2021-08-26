Afghan passports with Indian visas stolen at ISI’s behest



Kabul: Many Afghan passports with Indian visas from Kabul have been stolen and the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI is said to be behind it.

Media reports said that at the behest of Pakistan, ISI raided a travel agent and stole several passports with Indian visas. Security agencies are apprehensive that the security of the country may be threatened as terrorists present in Afghanistan may enter India using such stolen passports.

After the Taliban took over Kabul, many private travel agents have become active there. In such a situation, the ISI got the Urdu speaking people in the security forces raid the travel agent, in which the matter of theft of many passports has been revealed.

This travel agent was in touch with the Indian Embassy and was helping Afghan nationals get Indian visas in Kabul, media reports said.