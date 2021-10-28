Afghan UFC fighter defeats Israeli who called him a ‘terrorist’

Afghan mixed martial artist, Javid Basharat launched his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) career with a bang after defeating his Israeli opponent, Oron Kahlon in their contender’s match on Tuesday by making Oron tap-out, punishing him for labelling the Afghan Leopard a ”terrorist” during the pre-fight staredown.

After the weigh-ins for their contenders series bout on Monday, when the two fighters had the traditional face-off, Basharat refused to shake Oron’s hand, following which he called Basharat a ”terrorist.”

Basharat dominated Oron throughout the match as he unleashed a series of elbow attacks in the first round, and enjoyed the upper hand in the second and four minutes into the third round. He decided to end things by making the Israeli fighter submit with a guillotine choke.

Closing out the dominate performance with a 3️⃣rd round submission 💪



[ @JavidBasharat | #DWCS | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus ]

Addressing the post-event press conference, and reacting to what Oron had said, UFC president Dana White said: “Justice was served.” He said that this is how he believes incidents like this should be handled.

Dana White says Oron Kahlon got his comeuppance for calling Javid Basharat a "terrorist."



#DWCS | Full video: https://t.co/y23imQsM3y

Javid Basharat who now has a professional MMA record of 11 wins and zero losses has now earned himself a UFC contract, which is a dream for all the MMA professional athletes in the world. UFC’s official handle posted “Came in with a point to prove and comin’ out with a contract. Welcome to the UFC Javid Basharat”