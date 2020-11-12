Afghanistan reports 186 new COVID cases, total count at 42,795

MansoorPublished: 12th November 2020 9:37 pm IST

Kabul: Afghanistan has confirmed 186 new COVID-19 positive cases, bringing the number of patients infected with the disease to 42,795 in the country, Public Health Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

According to the statement, 10 more patients have died, bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,591 since the outbreak of the pandemic in February in Afghanistan.

A total of 57 more patients have recovered, totalling the number of those recovered to 35,024 in Afghanistan, the statement said.

Source: ANI

