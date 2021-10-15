Afghanistan: Several feared dead after explosion hits mosque during Friday prayers

By News Desk|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Published: 15th October 2021 4:03 pm IST
Afghanistan: Second deadly attack hits Kandhar mosque during Friday prayers
The blast occurred in Imam Bargah mosque during Friday prayers. (Photo: Twitter)

Several people are feared dead after an explosion struck a mosque in Afghanistan’s southern province of Kandahar city during the weekly Friday prayers.

According to local reports, the explosion occurred at Imam Bargah mosque, which belongs to the Shiite community.

Afghanistan’s Tolo News reported that the number of casualties is high. Citing officials, Tolo News reported that 16 people were killed and nearly 40 others were injured in the bombing attack.

This attack comes a week after a bombing at a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing scores of worshippers. At least 50 people were killed and more than 100 people were injured in the blast in the northern city. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

