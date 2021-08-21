Afghans running out of money as banks, ATMs shut for 7th day

Banks and cash machines in Afghanistan stay closed for the seventh day in a row. 

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 21st August 2021 7:20 pm IST
Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Kabul: Afghans are becoming increasingly scared they may run out of money, as banks remain shut for the seventh day in Afghanistan.

There’s no cash inside the machines, no operational banks and no Western Union offices, which is where people from overseas would normally transfer money to. With these closed, it’s now near impossible to send money into the country, BBC reported. 

People say they are running out of funds and anxiety is growing across the capital and other cities. 

Pen Farthing, an ex-marine who now runs an animal rescue centre in Kabul, said he can’t pay his staff and people are running out of food. 

“Eight days since the banks closed in Kabul and across Afghanistan. ATM machines are empty”, said a twitter comment. 

“For now I want food for my 3 children. We had bread today with sweet tea. Gas is too expensive, all banks closed, other food stuff shortage in Kabul stores, cant find mobile top up – and also afraid for our lives”, One of group members texted this Friday morning, said a twitter post. 

