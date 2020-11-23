African football chief Ahmad banned for 5 years

Zurich, Nov 23 : The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad, has been banned for a period of five years by FIFA after it conducted an ethics investigation.

“In its decision, following an extensive hearing, the adjudicatory chamber ruled that, based on information gathered by the investigatory chamber, Ahmad had breached his duty of loyalty, offered gifts and other benefits, mismanaged funds and abused his position as the CAF President, pursuant to the FIFA Code of Ethics,” FIFA said in a statement.

“Consequently, the adjudicatory chamber found that Ahmad had breached Articles 15, 20 and 25 of the current edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics, as well as Article 28 of the 2018 edition, and sanctioned him with a ban from all football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level for five years. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 200,000 has been imposed on Ahmad,” it added.

Ahmad was intending to stand in the elections in March next year to be re-elected as CAF President.

