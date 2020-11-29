Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases top 2.13 million

Addis Ababa, Nov 29 : The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the African continent has reached 2,137,871, while the death toll stood at 51,248, according to health authorities.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Saturday that a total of 1,807,531 people infected with the virus have recovered across the continent so far, Xinhua news agency.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ethiopia, figures from the Africa CDC showed.

The southern region is the most affected both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as deaths, it was noted.

The northern region is the second most affected, according to the Africa CDC.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.