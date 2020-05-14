Afridi visits temple with essentials amidst COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to help the needy amidst COVID-19 pandemic former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi distributed essential food items to the the poor during the lockdown.

With the help of the Shahid Afridi Foundation, the former swashbuckling batsman visited a Hindu temple in the rural areas in Pakistan to deliver food supply.

While sharing the photos of his relief work, Afridi wrote, “We are in it together and we shall prevail together. Unity is our strength. Visited Sri Lakshmi Narain mandir along with @JK555squash President @SAFoundationN to deliver essential food items. Ensuring #HopeNotOut,” the former Pakistan captain tweeted.

Afridi’s photographs helping out the people has earned plaudits on the internet.

Sweden-based political analyst Ashok Swain wrote, “If an Indian Hindu Cricket Star would have visited a Mosque in Delhi to deliver food in #coronavirus lockdown, Hindutva Gang would have lost its mind (if it had one)!”

Activist Rahul Easwar tweeted, “#Respect to @SAfridiOfficial For helping out #Hindu temple in #Pakistan.”

Afridi earlier launched a unique initiative in which the former international cricketer urged the brands to avail his services for free but all he needs is ration in return.

I have been lucky to have worked with many brands for ads/promotion. Now working first hand with the ones suffering during #COVID2019 I have a proposal to al brands: I will work with brands for free personally – I just want ration and funds in return #DonateKaroNa @SAFoundationN pic.twitter.com/UI43gkBTmo — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 13, 2020

“I hope all of you are doing well. This is a different message from me for all the brands I have worked with in the past, different commercials. It was for my own benefit and they also utilised me for marketing purposes. Now, I am offering my services to all those brands for the sake of my country. As you all are aware, the food drive is on and we are trying to maximise it by covering as many areas as we can. Pakistan is a big country and there are many areas where people are still waiting for ration to reach their houses. I don’t want anything in return from commercial purpose, I am available for social media activities as well as for TV. I don’t want money from you but give me ration which I can provide to people in Pakistan,” Afridi had said in a video.

