AFSPA should be withdrawn immediately from Nagaland: Brinda Karat

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Senior Leader and Politburo member Brinda Karat hit out at the Centre for setting up a panel to look into the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from Nagaland and said the law should be withdrawn immediately.

Speaking to ANI here today, Brinda Karat said, “I believe this committee is an excuse to delay what is urgently required to put it on the back burner because what has happened in Nagaland there is a legitimate outrage not only in northeast but all over India.”

“This law provides the impunity to criminal acts by those in uniform has to go and unfortunately this govt refusing the accept to legitimate demand. Constituting this committee means putting the issue on the back burner,” said Karat.

The Centre on Sunday constituted a high-level committee, headed by a secretary-rank officer, to examine the possibility of lifting the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act in Nagaland.

The committee was been set up three days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Chief Ministers of Nagaland and Assam Neiphiu Rio and Himanta Biswa Sarma respectively.

The panel will submit its report within 45 days