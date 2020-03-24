After 500 years, Azaan echoes in Spain

Madrid: It has been almost five centuries, Spain have not heard the Islamic call to prayer with a human voice.

Last Monday, however, video footage of a man reciting the Islamic call to prayer, the adhaan, has gone viral on social media.

In the video shared by 5Pillars on Twitter, the man can be seen giving the adhaan in the typical rhythmical manner from the Al-Bayyazin Mosque in Grenada.

The Al-Bayyazin Mosque in Granada made public adhan yesterday after 500 years since the Islamic call to prayer was banned in Spain after the fall of the last Muslim Emirate in 1492.



The law in Spain outlaws the adhan to be made from speaker phones but not with the human voice. pic.twitter.com/ihny4Xg5dL — 5Pillars (@5Pillarsuk) March 23, 2020

According to reports, Islamic call to prayer was banned in Spain after the fall of the last Muslim Emirate in 1492.

The Spain law permits the use of loudspeakers for the five-times-daily call to prayer but not with the human voice.

Since the outbreak of deadly COVID-19, the nation has witnessed the Islamic call to prayer after nearly five centuries.

The coronavirus death toll in Spain is soaring past 2,000.

Muslims in Spain

With the establishment of the Andalusian Umayyad dynasty, Muslim stability came in Spain.

Spain is the only western European nation to be controlled by Muslims.

Under the Umayyad dynasty, Spain was the richest part of Europe.

Muslim cities such as Grenada and Cordoba served as a major center for this scientific growth.

They were many scientific advances, especially in the fields of medicine and agronomy than their counterparts in Christian Europe.

A golden age

According to a BBC report, the Muslim period in Spain is often described as a ‘golden age’ of learning and is sometimes described as a ‘golden age’ of religious and ethnic tolerance.

Both Muslims and non-Muslims made major contributions to this flowering of culture.

One author wrote about Cordoba: “There were half a million inhabitants, living in 113,000 houses. There were 700 mosques and 300 public baths spread throughout the city and its twenty-one suburbs. The streets were paved and lit…There were bookshops and more than seventy libraries.”

