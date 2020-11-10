After Akshay Kumar, Milind Soman to play transgender in his next? See pic

Mumbai: Supermodel-actor Milind Soman who is making headlines with his recent controversy of ‘obscenity’ in Goa, surprised his fans on Tuesday with his latest Instagram post. It seems like Soman has a surprise up his sleeve.

Taking to his Instagram, Milind Soman shared a picture where he is snapped sporting a nose ring and kajal, with half of his face covered in red color.

Going by the caption, it seems the new look is from one of his upcoming projects.

Sharing thr intense picture, Milind Soman wrote, “Travel Tuesday! I know its not holi but spent the last few days in Karjat near Mumbai doing some fun things – will share more soon now off to Chennai!” His wife Ankita Konwar was among the first few to comment on the post. “Kamaal,” she wrote.

Fans were quick to react too. Many compared his look to that sported by Akshay Kumar in just released Laxmii. “Are you playing a role in Laxmi,” asked one as another called the look ‘spectacular’.

The common question many of them asked was if Milind Soman is inspired by Akshay Kumar‘s role in ‘Laxmii’. “Are you inspired by Laxmii?” a user wrote.

Milind Soman’s controversy

Milind Soman recently turned 55 and celebrated his birthday in Goa with wife Ankita Konwar. He marked the day by streaking across a beach in Goa, which was captured on camera by his wife. The photo was appreciated by his fans on Instagram and soon turned into a meme.

An FIR was also lodged against Milind Soman in Goa for the photo.

Speaking about the controversy and the photo, Milind Soman’s wife Ankita said, “Milind did an impromptu run; it’s always impromptu. I think the run just sends out a very positive message on body positivity and being free and happy with who you are. I adore him for always being so at peace with who he is. I think anyone who accepts themselves for who they are has this incredible light and energy around them, and people start liking their presence. Milind’s always been like that. Always himself.”