After Arnab, FIR against Zee News’ Sudhir Chaudhary

NEW DELHI: Kerala police has filed an FIR against Zee News editor-in-chief and anchor Sudhir Chaudhary under non-bailable sections on Thursday, 7 May for offending the Muslim religion.

The FIR in Malayalam language states that the hosts a prime-time show called Daily News Analysis (DNA) on 11 March, schooled his viewers about the different “types of jihad” in the Muslim community.

“On 11 March 2020, Zee News TV channel broadcast DNA programme. The accused presented a programme that is offending the Muslim religion.” “The highlight of the show on 11 March was the “jihad chart.” In his show, he explained to his viewers what the chart detailed: “types of jihad,” the FIR stated.

Chaudhary himself furiously posted the FIR against him on his twitter calling it his “Pulitzer Prize.”

Here’s my Pulitzer Prize for reporting the truth.Sharing the citation— an FIR filed against me by the Kerala police under nonbailable sections.The award for exposing inconvenient facts.A clear msg for media.If u don’t toe the decades old pseudo-secular line you’ll be behind bars. pic.twitter.com/zV3GvNg2YR — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) May 7, 2020

Chaudhary becomes a top trend on the internet soon after the FIR with hashtag #isupportSudhirchaudhary trending currently at #️1 with 122K tweets.

Recently, Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was booked by the Mumbai police for allegedly created communal hatred, while doing a debate show on the Bandra migrants’ commotion.

