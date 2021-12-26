After bail, Malegaon terror accused Pragya Thakur plays cricket

Malegaon serial blast accused and Bhartiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur, who is out on bail on medical grounds, has been skipping court hearings but is regular at sports arenas in recent times.

Keeping up with her appearances at sports grounds, Pragya was recently seen playing cricket in Bhopal. In a video tweeted by NDTV on Sunday, the BJP MP can be seen playing cricket while a few of her supporters are seen cheering her, chanting “Bharat Maataa ki Jai.”

“Out on bail in the Malegaon blasts case on medical grounds, BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur was seen playing cricket in Bhopal.” the Tweet read.

Out on bail in the Malegaon blasts case on medical grounds, BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur was seen playing cricket in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/41cP4GugRb — NDTV (@ndtv) December 26, 2021

The tainted parliamentarian seems to be a regular feature at local sports grounds. In the past she was seen playing basketball and kabaddi on different occasions. For a convict bailed out of jail on medical grounds, Thakur seems to be spending just enough time regaining her fitness, while being exempted from court hearings and other obligations.

In October this year, Srinivas B V, the National President of the Indian Youth Congress, shared the video of the sitting BJP MP with the caption, “When is her next hearing at the NIA (National Investigation Agency) court?”

Similarly, in July the BJP MP was seen playing basketball, a Twitter user Nikhil put out a tweet questioning her on playing basketball while she skipped court dates.

“Pragya Thakur dodges her law court dates due to “medical reasons”, but she is fit to play in a basketball court. Wow.” read the tweet.