After ban, Shakib picked in Bangla squad for home ODIs vs WI

Dhaka, Jan 16 : All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was on Saturday included in the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming home ODI series against the West Indies, thus marking his return to international cricket after a one-year ban for not reporting a corrupt approach. The three match ODI series will start on January 20 in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Shakib, 33, was handed a two-year ban in October, of which one year was suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code. The all-rounder was Bangladesh’s captain in T20Is and Tests at the time.

He returns to the ODI squad as an ordinary member with Tamim Iqbal leading the side.

The first two matches of the series will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on January 20 and 22 while the third and final ODI is at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on 25 January.

Bangladesh ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

