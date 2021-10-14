After being denied cash, AP man kills mother with rock

By News Desk|   Updated: 14th October 2021 2:50 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A man from Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night murdered his mother after being denied cash, using a rock to bludgeon her head.

The crime is said to have occurred when Brhammiah entered the house, demanding cash from his mother. It is said that upon denial of cash, an argument ensued between the mother and son, which led to the latter being infuriated and attacking the mother. The slain woman was identified as 65-year-old Sitaramulamma.

According to police, the accused is an alcoholic, who ran into debts. A search operation is launched to find the accused.

