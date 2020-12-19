After Bodoland Council, BJP sweeps another autonomous body in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 19 : After the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls victory last week, the ruling BJP in Assam on Saturday swept the polls to the 36-member Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) by winning 33 seats, officials said.

According to the officials of Assam State Election Commission, BJP’s junior ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won two seats while the opposition Congress managed only one seat.

BJP President J.P. Nadda greeted the people of Assam, BJP leaders and party functionaries besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the electoral success.

He tweeted, “Thank you Assam for this massive mandate to BJP in Tiwa Autonomous Council elections. Assam is progressing towards a brighter future & the people continue to keep their faith in the vision of PM @narendramodiji. Congratulation to @ sarbanandsonwal, @himantabiswa & Team @BJP4Assam.”

Assam Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet, “What a momentous day! People of Assam reasserts faith in PM Sri @narendramodias @BJP4India registers a massive victory in Tiwa Autonomous Council, winning 34 out of 36 seats. Heartfelt gratitude to people and our committed @ BJP4Assam karyakartas.”

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also thanked the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, Nadda and state party leaders and workers for the massive victory.

The polls were held on Thursday in 187 polling stations covering 18 constituencies spread across four districts — Nagaon, Morigaon, Hojai and Kamrup Metropolitan.

A total of 124 candidates contested the polls.

In the last week’s elections to the 40-member BTC, BJP had formed the council in alliance with two other new allies — United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and Gana Suraksha Parishad (GSP).

After the outcome of the BTC polls, the BJP dumped the BPF and announced to support its new allies UPPL and GSP to take power in the politically significant autonomous body.

The BJP fought against the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) despite ruling Assam together since 2016 along with the AGP.

In the 40-member BTC polls, BPF became the single largest party winning 17 seats while the UPPL bagged 12 seats, BJP 9, and the GSP and Congress one seat each.

Ahead of the next year’s elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly, the outcome in the BTC and the TAC elections would boost the confidence of the BJP.

The Assembly elections are likely to be held in April/May next year.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.