After British PM, Health Secretary tests positive for COVID-19

London: British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and Member of Parliament from West Suffolk, Matt Hancock has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was tested positive.

Hancock confirmed his test results on Twitter, “Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus. I’ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating. Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives #StayHomeSaveLives,”

British Prime Minister Johnson was also tested positive for the virus on Friday.

“Over the last 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives,” tweeted Boris Johnson.

Prince Charles of Wales was tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The 71-year old heir to the British throne was tested positive with mild symptoms and is self-isolating at his home in Scotland.

The Clarence House spokesperson had said, “Prince of Wales was showing mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home through the last weeks,”

The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla also tested for the coronavirus but did not have the infection.

Both Prince Charles and Duchess are now self-isolating in their home in Scotland.

As per WHO over 542,378 confirmed cases have been reported worldwide and over 24,368 people have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus.

Source: ANI

