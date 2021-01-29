After Delhi blast, security tightened in Mumbai, Maharashtra

By IANS|   Published: 29th January 2021 9:42 pm IST

Mumbai, Jan 29 : In a precautionary measure after the mystery blast in New Delhi near the Israeli Embassy, the Maharashtra Police has tightened security across the state, top officials said here late on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, along with top officials of the Home Department, reviewed the security situation after the incident in the national capital and ordered beefing up security measures in the state.

The security cover has been heightened near the Nariman House in Mumbai, where the Jewish prayer facility, Chabad House is located along with a memorial-cum-museum to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror strikes, important consulates in Mumbai and offices of certain international organisations.

READ:  760 recoveries outnumber 428 new Covid cases in Karnataka

Besides, increased cover has been given to all airports, major railway stations, bus depots, government offices, vital installations, certain religious or pilgrimage sites and other important buildings to ward off any untoward incidents.

Police and other armed units have also increased patrolling in sensitive or crowded areas in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur and other places.

Pawar and Deshmukh have urged people to exercise similar precautions, refrain from touching any unknown objects and cooperate with the security agencies.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 29th January 2021 9:42 pm IST
Back to top button