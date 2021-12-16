After detection of Omicron in Hyderabad, COVID tests conducted in Tolichowki

Hyderabad: After the detection of two Omicron cases in Tolichowki, over 150 persons undergo RT-PCR tests at Paramount Hills Colony and IAS Colony. The tests were conducted by a medical team that visited the area.

The Entomology team of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has asked the residents to be under home quarantine for 14 days, The Hans India reported.

Apart from it, the colonies have also been disinfected. Awareness was also created among the residents of the area. They were asked to follow all COVID-19 norms.

GHMC sprays disinfectant

Meanwhile, authorities have put all their efforts to identify the close contacts of two foreign nationals who had tested positive.

Foreign nationals shifted to TIMS

On Wednesday, it was announced that two foreign nationals, a 25-year-old Nigerian woman and a Somalian man, have been tested positive with Omicron. Both of them are residents of Tolichowki.

While the woman was sent to the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), the man was missing.

Later, the concerned authorities traced the man and shifted him to TIMS Gachibowli.

Omicron in Hyderabad: No need for panic, says Official

Yesterday, Director of public health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao said that the cases were detected among two percent tests being conducted randomly on passengers arriving from non-risk countries. Both had tested positive for Covid on arrival and their samples were sent for genome sequencing. The genome sequencing reports received Tuesday night showed them to be positive for Omicron.

The official said both the cases were asymptomatic and there was no need for any panic.