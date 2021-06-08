After Eatala Rajender, Jagadish Reddy on CM’s radar

Hyderabad: It seems that after taking action against ex-health minister Eatala Rajender, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party leadership is focusing on energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy.

According to a report published in Deccan Chronicle, it all started after unpleasant comments were made in an event which was organized by Jagadish Reddy. The comments were against KCR, his leadership, and rising family domination in the party.

It was the birthday of Jagadish Reddy’s son when four TRS MLAs not only discussed political issues but also predicted that Eatala will launch a new party if KCR’s son KTR is made chief minister of Telangana. One of the MLAs also sung a song over it.

Jagadish Reddy who was present their neither admonished them nor stopped them. He rather decided to remained silent.

Ultimately, the video reached CMO.

The rift between Rajendar and TRS also started due to his comments against the governance style of KCR. He made the comments last year in Bengaluru. Later too, he continued his remarks against the government and KCR. Finally, KCR has decided to remove Rajendra from the Health Minister post.

In the case of Jagadish Reddy, when the matter reached CMO, he gave clarification and said that that it was a birthday party of his son and nothing much was discussed about politics.

It is also reported that KCR keeps himself up to date with the developments going on in the political circles. The state intelligence also reports every political activity to KCR.

It is remained to be seen whether the party will take action against Jagadish Reddy or matter will settle down.