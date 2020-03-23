After Gaza, Syria confirms first COVID-19 case

A doctor distributes protective masks to children in a refugee camp near the city of Batabu in northwestern Syria/AFP

DAMASCUS: The Syrian Health Ministry on Sunday confirmed the first novel coronavirus case in the country, state TV reported.

The 20-year-old woman, who was infected with COVID-19 came from abroad, said the Health Ministry, Xinhua reported.

All needed measures to deal with the case have been adopted, it added.

The arrival of the coronavirus in the impoverished Gaza Strip and Syria where the health care system has been ravaged by nine years of civil war, raised fears that the outbreak could wreak havoc.

Earlier on Sunday, the Syrian government suspended public transportation, the state news agency SANA reported.

The new order will go into force on Monday evening and will be applied in all Syrian provinces, said SANA.

The measure comes as part of a series of measures the Syrian government has taken to protect the public from the novel coronavirus.

On Saturday, the government ordered the shutdown of restaurants, cafes and government ministries.

Authorities in Gaza confirmed the first two cases of novel coronavirus on Sunday, identifying the individuals as Palestinians who had travelled to Pakistan and were held in quarantine on their return.

Source: With inputs from IANS

