After Kejriwal’s proposal, LG caps gathering at functions to 50

New Delhi, Nov 18 : Acting upon the proposal sent by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Disaster Management Committee (DDMA) on Wednesday decided to reinforce the restrictions on gatherings at marriage related events, imposing a cap of a maximum of 50 persons. The decision came a day after Kejriwal wrote to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, who is also the chairperson of the DDMA.

Kejriwal had requested Baijal to consider allowing only 50 people at weddings and impose a lockdown in market areas which may emerge as hotspots after the national capital witnessed a drastic spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in recent times, coupled with the deteriorating situation of healthcare management in Delhi.

“The Covid-19 situation in Delhi has seen a sudden surge in the numbers, which has further been aggravated due to rising pollution levels owing to various factors and therefore it has been decided that the ceiling of maximum persons in marriage related gatherings outside containment zones may be reduced to 50 persons only,” the DDMA order stated.

The order further informed that the permission for gatherings will be accorded under two conditions:

A) In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 50 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser will continue to be mandatory.

B) In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/space in view, subject to a 50 ceiling of persons and with strict observance of social distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.

The DDMA directed all the district magistrates, deputy commissioners of police and concerned authorities to ensure strict compliance of its order.

Earlier on October 31, during Unlock 5.0, the DDMA had allowed gatherings of up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity with 200 attendees with mandatory follow-up of face masks, social distancing, scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser. However, the limit was absolved in open spaces with only the condition of following the mandatory SOPs like using masks, social distancing and use of sanitiser.

The latest surge in cases or the third wave of infections has left the healthcare system of Delhi gasping for relief. The hospitals, both government and private, are left with only 10 per cent ICU beds with ventilators, which are extremely crucial for patients with severe disease.

Apart from severe patients, patients with moderate symptoms are made to wait for hours before admission in hospitals. Besides, non-Covid patients are running from pillar to post just to acquire a single hospital bed in the capital city.

Source: IANS

