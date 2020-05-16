After leopard in Hyderabad, tiger spotted in Karnataka

Kodagu: A tiger was spotted on the roadside in the Titimati forest zone in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district on Thursday.

Titimati forest zone is located 214 km from the state capital Bengaluru.

During the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, which is in force from March 25, some wild animals have had a greater movement as there is minimal human interference.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.