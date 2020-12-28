After mocking Apple, Xiaomi drops charger from upcoming Mi 11

Xiaomi made fun of Apple after they stopped shipping phone chargers for the new iPhone 12 lineup. Now, Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun has announced that the company will also drop the charger from the upcoming Mi 11 smartphone.

Lei Jun later confirmed on a Chinese social media site Weibo. Verge.com was first to spot that the giant electronic company would be ditching the bundled power brick in the Mi 11 citing environmental concerns.

Jun says that users already have a surplus of chargers and that the charger for Mi 11 would be cancelled.

The news came out only weeks after Xiaomi mocked Apple for the same act.

After Apple launched the iPhone 12 lineup, Xiaomi Tweeted that it “didn’t leave anything out the box”.

Xiaomi isn’t alone in taunting Apple for its decision and then reversing course.

Samsung too touted its in-box charger on social media before removing the offending post and back-peddling not to include a charger on the S21.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is set to be announced at a press event on Monday, December 28.