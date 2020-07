Hyderabad: In the recent video hailing from the Facebook page of Abu Aimal—a free-lance journalist showed how two young boys were carried on a cart.

Bade afsoos ki baat hai…Golden telangana ki ground report,Insaniyat ki yeh behetreen misaal hai, 2 hamare non-muslim… Posted by Azad Reporter Abu Aimal on Thursday, July 30, 2020

The video was showed how the two boys who met an accident were carried on the cart. Despite, of waiting for the ambulance for an hour there was no ambulance.

According to the report, the boys suffered major fractures and needed immediate treatment.

Meanwhile, communal harmony and brotherhood were bought to notice.