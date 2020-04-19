After Nora Fatehi’s video, dance moves of Disha Patani go viral

Mumbai: Actresses like Nora Fatehi and Disha Patani are utilizing their lockdown days to hone their dancing skills.

Actress Disha Patani

Recently, Disha Patani shared a video on her Instagram account. In the video, she can be seen performing a hip-hop routine to Beyonce’s track ‘Yoncé’.

She captioned the video, “#beyonce❤ Choreography #brian #quarantinelife”.

Disha is popular for her dancing skills. She had exhibited her skills in many songs.

Actress Nora Fatehi

Earlier, Nora Fatehi had shared her video on Instagram. In the video, she pulls off a fusion of Afro, Urban and Dancehall styles of dancing.

Sharing the video, Nora captioned: “Finally learnt @parrisgoebel live Dance class routine to the song Corny! I love her work, so here it goes #quarantinelearning #Afro #urban #dancehall.”

The actress is famous for her performance in “Manohari” (“Baahubali: The Beginning”), “Dilbar” (“Satyamev Jayate”), “O saki saki” (“Batla House”), “Ek to Kam zindagani” (“Marjaavaan”) and “Garmi” in “Street Dancer 3D”.

