After Nyas, now VHP criticises Akhilesh for Kannauj attack

New Delhi: A day after former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s supporters thrashed a youth for chanting a religious slogan, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad took pot shots at him.

“Heard he calls himself descendant of Lord Krishna. But in his own rally a man who took the name of Lord Ram, was being beaten up in full public view and police was pressurized to throw away that worshipper of Ram. Is this correct?,” VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal tweeted on Sunday night.

On Saturday, a young man questioned the Samajwadi Party chief while he was addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj. When Yadav asked his to come close to him, the man shouted, “Jai Shri Ram”. Soon, he was beaten up by SP supporters who dubbed him as a “BJP Supporter”.

Interestingly, not just the VHP, but different sects of saints of Ayodhya too has expressed displeasure at the act. Ram Janambhoomi Nyas too raised strong objections at the man being attached for raising a slogan that is related to Lord Ram.