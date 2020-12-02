After Radhe Shyam & Adipurush, Prabhas announces another big project

Hyderabad: Pan-India superstar Prabhas is all set to star in yet another major action film titled ‘Salaar’. The project was announced on Wednesday by the ‘Baahubali’ actor himself on social media.

Taking to Instagram handle, Prabhas shared his first look from Salaar and wrote, “Today I take a leap into the world of #SALAAR Shoot commences from Jan 2021. An Indian Film by @hombalefilms @vkiragandur @prashanthneel.

The first look poster features Prabhas in an intense get-up. It seems his character has a taste for guns and violence.

Salaar will be directed by Prashanth Neel, who is known for KGF, another massive period action film series from the south.

The movie which is bringing Tollywood actor Prabhas and the Kollywood director Prashanth together, is being produced under the banner of Hombale Films, the production company which is also behind the KGF films.

Sharing the first look poster of Salaar, director Prashanth Neel wrote, “An Action Saga #SALAAR. THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. .CALLED ONE MAN… THE MOST VIOLENT!! For the love of cinema, breaking the fence of languages, presenting to you an Indian Film. Dearest welcome to Darling #Prabhas sir.@hombalefilms @VKiragandur.”

An Action Saga #SALAAR.



THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. .CALLED ONE MAN… THE MOST VIOLENT!!

For the love of cinema, breaking the fence of languages, presenting to you an Indian Film.

Dearest welcome to Darling #Prabhas sir.@hombalefilms @VKiragandur pic.twitter.com/PKOfQKkSM6 — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 2, 2020

The makers earlier took to Twitter and announced about this big surprise that has taken social media by storm already. The tweet read, “Dear Audience, You always Loved our Cinema more than Us. To continue to Love and to be Loved we are coming with our next “Indian Film”. Keep your Heart Open for our announcement on 2nd Dec at 2:09pm #.”

Prashanth Neel’s film with Prabhas will go on floors in 2021 or early 2022. Other details like, release date, shoot location, female lead and other cast is yet to be announced by the makers of the Salaar.

On the other hand, Prabhas has a set of other big-budget flicks in the pipeline. He is currently busy in shooting for Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. He has also signed the mythological drama Adipurush in his sleeves.

Prabhas will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s next which also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role.