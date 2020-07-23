After recovering from COVID-19, man sets up hospital for poor

SURAT: After recovering from COVID-19, 63-year old Kader Shaikh, has set up a hospital for free treatment for the poor, reported The Indian Express.

The Surat-based real estate businessman had tested positive for the novel coronavirus a month ago, following which lakhs of rupees were spent for his treatment at the private hospital.

The exorbitant amount made him realized that not everyone born with a silver spoon and afford such treatment.

Therefore, as soon as he was discharged, Shaikh has converted his 30,000 square feet office space at Shreyam complex in Surat city into an 85 beds COVID-19 hospital with oxygen facilities.

In conversation with The Indian Express (IE), Shaikh said, “This hospital is for everyone, irrespective of caste, creed and religion. I was not born with a silver spoon in my mouth… I also faced financial problems in earlier days and I worked hard… now I am financially sound. So I thought of lending a helping hand to the needy during this global pandemic…”

“My three sons and I have always helped poor people… Now I felt I should do something more… Hence the hospital,” he added.

Shaikh signed an agreement with the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) to supply medical staff and equipment at the facility with 15 ICU beds.

Dr Naik was quoted by IE, “We have seen the premises and found it appropriate. In the next few days, the hospital will start functioning with patients referred from New Civil hospital and SMIMER hospital.”