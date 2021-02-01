After Saudi Arabia, Oman delays reopening of borders

By Sameer|   Published: 1st February 2021 11:10 am IST
Oman
Oman flag

Muscat: Oman decided to extend the closure of land borders till February 8. Earlier, Saudi Arabia also took a similar decision.

According to a report in Khaleej Times, the gulf country’s coronavirus emergency committee took this decision to contain the spread of the virus.

The country’s land borders were closed on January 19 amid concerns over the new variant of coronavirus prevailing in some parts of the world.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia had also delayed the reopening of the Kingdom’s air, land, and sea borders completely till May 17.

Vaccination in Oman

Meanwhile, a consignment of India-made vaccines arrived in Muscat on Saturday.

“Made in India vaccines arrive in Muscat. Reflects a deep friendship, spanning millennia,” the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

“Vaccines made in India arrive in Muscat. It reflects a deep friendship spanning thousands of years,” the Indian Embassy in Muscat also wrote from its official Twitter Handle retweeting Jaishankar’s tweet.

Coronavirus cases in Sultanate of oman

Meanwhile, the country reported 598 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the 72 hours.

The cumulative tally of cases mounted to 134,326 while the death toll increased to 1,529.

After the recovery of 282 people from the virus in 72 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 126,854.

