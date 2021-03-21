Agitation programme “Azmath Quran Conference” against Waseem Rizvi’s plea in SC

Hyderabad: Asif Masood Ashrafi, Secretary Dar-ul-Uloom Ahle Sunnat Imam Ahmad has said that the Majlis organising Committee is going to held an agitation programme titled “Azmath Quran Conference” against the offensive remarks by Wasim Rizvi on March 21 at its headquarters in Yakutpura under the chairmanship of Maulana Mufti Muhammad Mahboob Alam Khan Ashrafi.

The programme will be started with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Syed Abdur Rahman Ashrafi and Naat will be read by Furqan ul Haq Qadri.

Among the chief guests will be Maulana Dr. Syed Shah Mustafa Ali Ashrafi, Maulana Mufti Sheikh Abdur Rahman Azhari, Syed Ahmed Pasha Qadri, Maulana Yahya Ashrafi and other religious heads, as well as political leaders, will also attend it.