Agitation will continue till farmers’ demands are met: Rakesh Tikait

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 11th October 2021 11:15 am IST
Agitation will continue till farmers' demands are met: Rakesh Tikait
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait (PTI)

Muzaffarnagar: The farmers’ agitation will continue till all demands are met, including repealing of the three farm laws and legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has said.

Talking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district on Sunday evening, he said that the Centre is overlooking “the one-year long agitation of farmers in which 750 farmers have died”.

Farmers have been protesting against the legislations at Delhi border points since their enactment in September last year and demanding these be repealed.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Dushyant Dave praises CJI Ramana for remarkable’ intervention in Lakhimpur case

Tikait claimed that farmers’ income has not increased despite the price of goods.

The three farm laws and the BJP are “anti-farmer”, he said, claiming that the government is not ready for a dialogue to resolve the issue.

The BJP government at the Centre only supports industrialists, he alleged.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button