Agra Muslims take stand against ‘dowry’

Agra: 23-year-old Ayesha Banu suicide incident in Ahmedabad, Gujarat has sent shockwaves across the nation.

Unable to bear the harassment of dowry from her husband and in-laws, Ayesha committed suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati river.

After this incident, Muslims from Agra raised their voice against dowry.

In a seminary in a Mosque in Agra, Islamic scholars and intellectuals urged the Muslims to perform marriages in a simple manner and stop the tradition of dowry. They prayed for Ayesha Banu’s forgiveness also.

Hafiz Muhammad Yahya Khan said dowry is declared as “haram” in Islam and one should follow the teachings of Quran strictly.

He further said that from the day we recognize our daughter-in-law as our daughter then the dreadful tradition of dowry will end and these kind of incidents will not happen.

Jamiat-ul-Quraish President Muhammad Sharif said that due to the harassment by Ayesha’s husband and in-laws she killed herself and a criminal case should be filed against them.