Agra road renamed after late VHP leader Ashok Singhal

Few months ago, 'Mughal Road' in Agra was renamed to 'Maharaja Agrasen Road'

Published: 20th December 2021 9:45 am IST
Agra: The Ghatiya Azam Khan Road in Agra has been renamed as ‘Shri Ashok Singhal Marg’, after late Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Singhal, who played a key role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

A proposal to change the name of the road had been tabled during a municipal board meeting in September.

A few months ago, ‘Mughal Road’ in Agra was renamed to ‘Maharaja Agrasen Road’.

According to Agra Mayor Naveen Jain, the decision to rename the road was taken to honour Singhal, an engineer by training, who was born in a house located on the Ghatiya Azam Khan Road in 1926.

He later joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a full-time pracharak, and in 1981, became general secretary of VHP.

“Ashok Singhal had played a lead role in shaping the movement by uniting Hindus across India for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya,” he said.

Jain said the process to change the names of places that are reminiscent of “periods of slavery” will continue.

