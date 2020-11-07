Agra sees surge in new Covid cases

Agra, Nov 7 : The Agra district has reported a surge in the number of new Covid-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, 79 new cases were recorded, the state health department said on Saturday.

The total number of cases in the district stands at 7,591, while the death toll is 148.

On Friday, 68 fresh cases were were reported and one senior doctor and four health workers fell victim to Covid-19.

The spike in the cases in the last one week has worried the district administration which fears that the number could go higher in the coming weeks as temperature drops.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Agra Dr. R.C. Pande and S.N. Medical College principal Dr. Sanjay Kala, have warned people that the days ahead could be critical if the norms were not followed.

The air pollution load has already taken an alarming dimension. And, because of the festival season, the police and the district administration and the people in general appeared to have relaxed norms regarding social distancing and mask-wearing, but once the Diwali festivities are over, there are indications that the administration would again about strictly enforcing the protocols and safety norms, doctors at the S.N. Medical College said.

Meanwhile, The health department personnel have collected 2,83,363 samples for testing so far.

The work on creating a new 500 sq feet vaccine store in the district hospital premises has already begun, anticipating that the vaccine would be ready for use by February.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.